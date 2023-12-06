Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died in a freak accident after a knife attached to a lanyard around his neck is thought to have played a part in his death.

Patrick Kenney Jr, 42, was found dead on Saturday night outside a restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, while he was attending a birthday party at the Kowloon restaurant, his family told local outlets.

It is reported that the man had a knife attached to a lanyard around his neck when he was found, according to a source close to the investigation who told NBC Boston.

It is unclear what the purpose of the knife was or why Mr Kenney was wearing it around his neck.

However, local news station Boston25 reported that a law enforcement source told them that Mr Kenney’s death was allegedly caused by a “knife necklace” rather than a knife attached to a lanyard.

The source also claims that Mr Kenney accidentally tripped in the parking lot as he was walking to a bus to get back home after the party, which caused him to injure himself with the knife.

The Independent has contacted the Essex County District Attorney’s Office for further clarification.

The family of Mr Kenney also spoke to the outlet and said that his death was a freak accident, something that the Essex County District Attorney’s Office also believes, as there was no evidence that anyone else was involved.

Mr Kenney was found at the scene with a knife wound after 9pm and died a short time later in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, District Attorney Paul F Tucker’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

The incident occurred outside the iconic Kowloon restaurant (Google Maps)

Mr Kenney’s family issued a statement saying, "Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy. Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family Mr Kenney has had to leave behind, surpassing its $50,000 goal and raising $76,000 as of Wednesday.

The Wong Family, who owns Kowloon, also commented on the tragic incident outside their restaurant.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Nothing else matters at this time. We ask that people don’t jump to conclusions until an investigation is completed,” the family said to WCVB-TV.

Kowloon is a popular stand-alone restaurant in Massachusetts but is well recognised due to its landmark status along US Route 1 and hosting famous faces on its stage, such as Jerry Seinfeld.

However, this is the second tragic incident that Kowloon has been associated with in the space of two weeks after a violent brawl sparked in the restaurant on Thanksgiving Eve.

Four people have reportedly been charged in connection with the fight.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation surrounding Mr Kenney’s death continues.