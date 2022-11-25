Man who disappeared off Carnival cruise rescued in gulf of Mexico
The passenger was found hours after falling overboard
A man who went missing at sea in the Gulf of Mexico has been found safe, the US Coast Guard reports.
CNN reports that the man was last seen by his sister at a bar on a Carnival Cruise Line ship on Wednesday night. The sister said her brother left the bar around 11pm to use the restroom and never returned to his room.
She reported him missing around noon on Thursday, according to a statement given to CNN from Carnival spokesperson Matt Lupoli.
He said the ship "retraced its route to support the search and rescue," and was later released by the Coast Guard to continue its route toward Cozumel, Mexico.
The ship departed from New Orleans on Wednesday.
The cruise ship crew alerted the Coast Guard to the missing man on Thursday around 2:30pm, which began a multi-crew search using air and sea units.
The missing man was eventually found responsive and was transported to waiting emergency personnel at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport, according to Coast Guard officials.
The man had apparently fallen overboard and was found by another vessel. Coast Guard rescuers found him on the other ship and hoisted him up into a helicopter for transfer to medical personnel.
A passenger who spoke with CNN, Mike Anderson, told the outlet that he noticed security personnel searching for the man on the ship and flashing photos of the man to other passengers using their phones.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies