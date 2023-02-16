Man dies after being dragged down platform by dog leash caught in train door

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man died in Washington after a dog leash attached to him got caught in the Metro train doors and dragged him down a platform.

The incident took place around 1.30pm on Wednesday at the Dunn Loring station in Fairfax County, the Metro Transit Police said in a statement. The man’s dog reportedly remained in the train car while he stepped out of the train with the leash attached to his body.

When the doors close, the man was dragged on the platform and onto the tracks. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Metro Transit Police said the train operator performed two safe-door checks before moving the doors. The victim was standing about 450 feet away from the operator.

The dog — not a service animal, according to authorities — is now with police. Metro Transit Police said pets that are not service animals can only be brought to the stations and cars when placed inside carriers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” police said in a statement.

Service was suspended for nearly 90 minutes between Vienna and West Falls Church, according to WUSA9.

Safety commission spokesman Max Smith told the Washington Post that doors can only be manually opened by the operator and there is no automated door operation.

While sensors detecting items stuck in the doors are installed, the trains won’t stop unless the item detected is the size of a body part, Mr Smith told the outlet.

Emergency call buttons to stop the train are located near the middle doors inside the car.

An investigation by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission into the incident is underway.