Shocking footage shows inside home where elderly man lived with 175 cats

Shocking footage has emerged showing the interior of a Missouri home where an elderly man had been living with as many as 175 cats.

In September, Fox 2 reported that an elderly man had been ordered to vacate his Wildwood home, which he shared with his wife, by St Louis County Officials.

According to his children, a third family member moved into the home several years ago and started refusing visitors, instead insisting that everything at the house was fine.

Carolyn Haydon, the homeowner's daughter, said that the family member refused to let them into their parents' home.

"That particular person said that the home was her safe space, and she did not want us in her safe space," she told Fox 2.

The homeowners' children went to the police and social services for help but were told there was little they could do as, every time they knocked, an individual would answer the door tell them that everything was fine at the house, and send them away.

Eventually, the children's mother died, leaving their father alone in the home with the isolationist family member. The children were able to access the house once their mother died, and found conditions were far worse than they'd feared — the house was overrun with cats.

The homeowner's grandson, Jonathan Carter, said the scent of ammonia — a component of cat urine — was so strong that he felt the need to wash his clothes after less than a half an hour in the home. The family also found cat waste building up in the bathroom tub and sink.

Upwards of 175 cats were found in the man’s home. ( Fox2/screengrab )

"It's mind blowing," he said.

Thankfully, 140 of the felines were taken to the local APA for adoption in September. County officials then found another 35 cats hiding throughout the house. Those cats were also taken to the APA, which has since asked for the public's help to find home for all of the animals.

While the APA deals with the cats, the homeowner's family have been busy trying to figure out who taking their deceased mother's money.

According to the family, someone has been using their dead mother's credit card, and it isn't their father. They have asked St Louis County Courts to appoint a personal representative for their mother's estate to make it easier for them to settle her affairs, including securing her credit card.

"Somebody has access, and we're currently trying to get everything shut off," Carter told Fox 2.