When police arrived at the scene, Lloyd was “being subdued by another male inside the facility."
Lightweight MMA fighter Jacobe Powell, knocked a bag containing a gun out of the suspect's hand and pinned him down until officers arrived to take him into custody, Burbank Police said in a statement.
“In order to protect himself, the instructor used martial arts techniques to control and subdue the suspect until police arrived,” they added. “It was learned the suspect was in fact armed with a loaded handgun, which was inside the messenger bag.”
No shots were fired within the gym.
Burbank PD has not filed charges against Lloyd, but the spokesperson said the case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.
