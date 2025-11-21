Knife-wielding man shot and killed by police at St. Louis airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who was wielding a knife at St. Louis' busiest airport was shot and killed by a police officer early Friday morning, St. Louis County Police spokesperson Vera Clay said.

No one else was injured when officers encountered the knife-wielding man outside of Terminal 1 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The incident happened around 1 a.m., according to police.

Vera said the man showed officers a knife when they tried to get him to move.

Officers used Tasers but the man continued to advance toward the officers and one of them fired their gun, fatally wounding the man, Vera said.

The area is located near the light rail line that transports travelers to the terminal and isn't behind a security checkpoint, according to maps of the airport posted on its website.

Travelers wait ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport ( AFP via Getty Images )

The rail line to Terminal 1 was briefly closed, with shuttles taking people from other drop-off points, but was reopened later Friday morning. The airport remained open.

Clay said officers had noticed the man, who was not identified, in an area where he should not have been and refused to leave.

The two officers were part of the airport's police department and had 6 months and 1 year of service on the force respectively, as well as earlier law enforcement experience, St. Louis County police said in an emailed statement.

The St. Louis County Police Department is leading an investigation into the shooting.

A crime scene had been set up inside the terminal near the American Airlines ticketing counter, according to local reports.

The shooting comes as one of the busiest travel weeks of the year kicks off across the country, as people begin to make their way to Thanksgiving destinations.

Officers did not believe the man was “using the airport as travel,” according to Clay.