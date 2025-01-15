Why herds of manatees are huddling in water near America's power plants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manatees have been seen huddling in warm water near power plants in Florida amid a polar vortex that has pounded much of the US with ice and snow.

The winter blast has dealt a glancing blow to Florida, dropping coastal temperatures and causing the Sunshine State's manatee population, still recovering from a mass starvation event several years ago, to seek warmer waters.

Manatees have been attracted to the warm-water discharges for decades with mother manatees teaching their calves to follow the watery travel route.

The public can see the manatees in viewing areas near power plants in Riviera Beach, Fort Myers and Apollo Beach.

Dozens of the sea cows, which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh 544 kilograms, have been congregating for the past week near Florida Power & Light Company's Riviera Beach plant, where the company opened the Manatee Lagoon attraction in 2016.

open image in gallery Manatees gather near the warm-water outflows of a Florida Power & Light Company power plant ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Manatees are such a special species that we have in our waters here in Florida, because they are a sentinel species, which means that they’re an indicator for any water problems that we may have or any environmental issues we may have,” Manatee Lagoon education manager Rachel Shanker said. “They’re kind of the first animals to start to respond to any changes in the environment. And because they’re so charismatic, people really take note of that.”

The facility is open all year, but the best chance to see the animals is from November 15 to March 31, when Florida water temperatures can drop below 20degC, which is deadly to manatees. While boating collisions are the top man-made threat to manatees, cold stress is the most common natural threat.

“So during the power generation process, that power plant puts out clean, warm water, and that warm water draws the manatees in when it gets cold,” Shanker said.

open image in gallery Two manatees touch noses as they breathe at the water's surface, in Manatee Lagoon ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ocean water is sucked in from the bay and used to cool the plant, but no chemicals or other substances are added to the water, Shanker said. The warm water discharged from the plant is the same ocean water, just warmer, and completely safe for wildlife.

The number of manatees near the power plant can fluctuate, but Shanker said Friday that the most they've counted this year is about 85.

“The manatees come here to Manatee Lagoon for that warm water, but we don’t have a large population of seagrass right here on our property,” Shanker said. “And so they’ll come here to Manatee Lagoon to get warm, then when they start to get hungry, they will travel out to find those seagrass beds, and they’ll go feed until they get full, and they get cold, and they’ll come back to our warm water to get warm.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 565 manatee deaths were recorded in 2024, similar to the 555 deaths recorded a year earlier. Those numbers are down significantly from 2021, when officials recorded more than 1,100 manatee deaths, mostly caused by starvation. Pollution from farm, urban and other sources has decimated the seagrass on which the animals depend.

While overall deaths have come down over the past two years, records show a spike in dead calves for this past year. The seagrass famine left many manatees so malnourished that they were physically unable to reproduce for several years, de Wit said. When the food returned, those previously starving animals all began reproducing at the same time.

“When you have higher pregnancy rates, more manatees being born, you always have a proportion that does not make it,” de Wit said. “I think that was just a measure of the reproduction coming back after all those lean years since 2020.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday rejected efforts by several Florida environmental groups to get the manatees back on the endangered species list. The manatee was downgraded from endangered to threatened in 2017 and will remain in that classification.

Florida's manatee population is recovering, but officials and residents need to remain vigilant in protecting the threatened species, de Wit said.

"We always look into the future, and there are significant threats to manatees statewide," de Wit said. “It’s looking better now, but you cannot sit back and watch it unfold, because we know it needs management and conservation efforts to protect them."