Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman and seven-year-old killed as boat capsizes off Manhattan

Twelve people were onboard vessel which was reportedly overloaded

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 13 July 2022 08:03
Comments

Related video: US coast guard searching for 39 people after boat capsizes off Florida coast

A woman and a child on a summertime boating trip were killed after their vessel capsized in the Hudson river off Manhattan.

The boat, which was reportedly overloaded, overturned at 2.45pm on Tuesday near Pier 86, officials said.

The accident left two others critically injured and a third person who was impacted is in stable condition, according to New York City fire department interim commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

The dead could not be immediately identified but officials said they were a 50-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy who were fatally trapped inside the boat.

Twelve people were aboard the small jet boat called Stimulus Money, which had launched from New Jersey, when a large wake believed to have been caused by a passing ferry led the boat to flip.

Recommended

Rescue operations were launched by the New York city police and fire departments as many victims were trapped beneath the capsized vessel, police officials said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear and was under investigation, Anthony Russo, commanding officer of the New York police department’s Harbor Unit, said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“We had the current, the wind, so you could have wakes approaching from different directions, waves from different directions,” he was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

“It takes some skill to operate in the Hudson River, so it could’ve been a contributing factor.”

Investigators said they will look at water conditions and the boat’s capacity to determine what went wrong.

“There’s a lot of commercial and recreational traffic during the day here. We also have a lot of people on Jet Skis, kayaks,” Mr Russo said.

Recommended

The victims were from Colombia and were visiting family when they went on the summertime boating trip.

New York mayor Eric Adams said: “Our hearts go out to a group of people who were just using the water in our city... This is a devastating moment for them and those who are part of the families that were there.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in