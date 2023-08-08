Man dies in fall from Manhattan bridge after running from car crash
25-year-old died in hospital after he was found with traumatic injuries on NYC’s Lower East Side
A man has died while attempting to flee from the scene of a car crash and falling onto roadway under the Manhattan Bridge, according to police.
An NYPD spokesperson said officers were called to a two-car crash on the lower level of the bridge shortly after 1am on Tuesday morning.
A 25-year-old driver struck a white Toyota Uber vehicle before getting out of his car and attempting to climb over a metal beam, according to police.
The man was found unresponsive and with severe trauma injuries on the roadway near Henry and Forsyth Sts in New York’s Lower East Side.
He was taken to New York-Presybterian Hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.
The man’s identity has not been released.
A police spokesperson said they were unsure whether the driver had jumped deliberately, and an investigation was continuing.
A female passenger in the Uber was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the Uber driver was sore but otherwise unhurt, authorities said.
