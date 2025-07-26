Manhunt for inmate ‘mistakenly’ released from New Orleans jail where 10 previously escaped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in New Orleans are searching for a man with a "violent criminal history," who was “mistakenly released” from a jail where 10 inmates escaped earlier this year.

Khalil Bryan, 30, was released from the Orleans Parish Jail on Friday in what authorities refer to as "human error," after he was confused with another inmate with a “similar last name”, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

“I want to make a sincere apology to the people of New Orleans. The mistaken release of Khalil Bryan was a serious error, and as sheriff, I take full responsibility,” Hutson told reporters at a press conference.

It comes just over two months after the escape of 10 inmates from the same jail on May 16. While eight were recaptured relatively quickly by authorities, one evaded police until June, and the final inmate remains at large.

open image in gallery Khalil Bryan, 30, was released from the Orleans Justice Center Friday due to a ‘human error.’ He is now considered a fugitive ( Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office )

On Friday, Superintendent Ann Kirkpatrick of the New Orleans Police Department, addressed Bryan directly, telling him that he was “a fugitive.”

“Even though it was a mistaken release from custody, you are on notice. You are a fugitive,” Kirkpatrick said. “I'm going to ask that you turn yourself in.

“You and others who may be harboring him at this moment will be subject to prosecution yourself, because you are on notice. Mr Bryan is a fugitive at this point.”

Explaining how Bryan’s release was possible, Hutson explained the mishap stemmed “from a clerical misidentification where he was confused with another individual sharing a similar last name.”

open image in gallery Prior to his mistaken release, Bryan was being held on charges including possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Members of the public are warned not to approach him ( Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office )

“While our systems are designed to catch these discrepancies, human error led to a breakdown in the verification process,” she said.

Hutson added that an internal investigation had been launched and the Parish Sheriff’s Office was working with all relevant partners to locate Bryan. “I want the public to know this should not have happened,” she said.

“It was a failure of internal processes, and the public has every right to expect better.” Hutson added that disciplinary action would be “forthcoming.”

open image in gallery Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson apologized to the people of New Orleans over the mistake. ‘The mistaken release of Khalil Bryant was a serious error, and as sheriff, I take full responsibility,’ Hutson told reporters at a press conference Friday ( WDSU )

Prior to his mistaken release, Bryan was being held on charges including possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

He has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment and home invasion, as well as a "violent criminal history," including aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property, Kirkpatrick said.

Anyone with information about Bryan’s whereabouts are urged to call police and authorities warn he should not be approached.