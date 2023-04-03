Watch live: View of Mar-a-Lago ahead of Trump’s expected court appearance

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's Florida estate, on Monday (3 April) ahead of the former president's expected court appearance.

The ex-president will become the first current or former US president to ever be arrested and charged with a crime on Tuesday.

Mr Trump is expected to leave the estate at around 12pm ET (4pm GMT) to head to Manhattan.

A post on his Truth Social platform read: “I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way."

Mr Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, 30 March, in a probe over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The twice-impeached former president faces charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment, two sources told The Associated Press on Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.