Watch live: View of Mar-a-Lago ahead of Trump’s expected court appearance
Watch a live view of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's Florida estate, on Monday (3 April) ahead of the former president's expected court appearance.
The ex-president will become the first current or former US president to ever be arrested and charged with a crime on Tuesday.
Mr Trump is expected to leave the estate at around 12pm ET (4pm GMT) to head to Manhattan.
A post on his Truth Social platform read: “I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way."
Mr Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, 30 March, in a probe over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The twice-impeached former president faces charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment, two sources told The Associated Press on Friday.
