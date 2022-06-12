Stampede as agitator shouting about gun storms stage during DC March for Our Lives rally

Hundreds of marchers began fleeing away from the stage, before the man was quickly detained by Park Police

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 12 June 2022 15:12
Comments
Agitator sparks near-stampede at March For Our Lives rally

An agitator who tried to storm the stage at the March for Our Lives in Washington DC on Saturday shouting “I am the gun” sparked a near-stampede as hundreds of protesters fled in panic.

The unidentified man attempted to break through a security cordon during a moment of silence and appeared to throw an object, while shouting: “I am the gun I am using! I am not shooting a school”.

The incident sent a wave of terror through the crowd, with footage showing hundreds of attendees running away from the stage.

The speaker at the time, Erica Ford of the New York City Crisis Management System, appealed to the crowd to remain calm.

Recommended

A man is detained by US Park Police after trying to storm the stage at the March For Our Lives rally

(Getty Images)

The man sparked a near-stampede after shouting: ‘I am the gun I am using! I am not shooting a school’

(Getty Images)

“Do not run! Please do not run. There is no issue here,” she said into the microphone.

The US Park Police said no weapons were found on the man, and he was escorted away from the rally and detained. They said that no threat to the public was found.

Recommended

An estimated 40,000 people attended the Washington DC rally, while tens of thousands more took part in more than 400 cities across the United States.

The man is pulled away by Park Police officers

(Getty Images)

The protests were sparked by recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo in New York.

March For Our Lives was set up by survivors of the Parkland school shooting in Florida in 2018.

Co-founder David Hogg, who spoke at the DC rally, appealed to politicians of both parties to come together to pass meaningful gun control laws.

In New York, Mayor Eric Adams joined hundreds in marching across Brooklyn Brudge.

“There are so many rivers that we have to dam that’s feeding the sea of violence, particularly gun violence in our city,” he told the crowd.

“But here’s the real problem that a lot of people are now facing: the Far Left and the Far Right, by them shooting at each other, the victims are impacting our entire city.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in