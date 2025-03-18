Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forecasters say they’re watching a storm system over the Atlantic — months before the start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

The first Atlantic disturbance of the year is located about 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, which are situated where the northeastern Caribbean Sea meets the western Atlantic Ocean. The Leeward Islands include the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It is producing gale-force winds and disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center.

“Additional development is not expected as it moves into an environment of strong upper-level winds and dry air tonight and Tuesday,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration organization said.

open image in gallery Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are tracking the first Atlantic disturbance of the year ( NOAA )

While additional development — i.e. the formation of a tropical cyclone — is not anticipated through next week, its potential sent some shock waves on social media.

“Excuse me, but what,” wrote X user Florida Girl.

“Too early for this. Too early to think of it, be reminded of it, No. No,” said Tikva Esther.

“ITS MARCH,” added Joseph Bates.

“It’s March! Go home, Storm, you’re drunk!“ John Smith exclaimed.

Commenters are not wrong. - the Atlantic hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, running through November 30. The first named storm on a list of 21 is Andrea.

open image in gallery The news sent social media users into a tizzy, saying it was too early for Atlantic storms near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s unclear what this season will look like ( NOAA/NHC/X )

Predictions for how active the season could be aren’t out yet, but are expected within the coming weeks.

This disturbance is not necessarily an indication of what to expect going forward and systems can develop outside of those timeframes, although it is rare.

Water temperatures over the subtropical Atlantic are warm enough to support additional strengthening of thunderstorms right now, according to Click Orlando.com. Climate change is leading to hot Gulf waters that can supercharge hurricanes.

“This feature started to rotate after being left behind in the Central Atlantic at the tail end of an old cold front traversing the entirety of the oceanic basin,” wrote meteorologist David Nazario. “If the back end or southern edge of a front is left to fester over relatively warm water, these occasional spin-ups can and do happen.”