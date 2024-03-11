HUD Secretary Fudge announces resignation in late March
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Monday that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving “with mixed emotions.”
A former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and later an Ohio representative in Congress, Fudge, 71, served as HUD Secretary since the start of President Joe Biden's administration.
The White House, in a statement, hailed Fudge's dedication to increasing the supply of affordable housing and protect the housing needs of some of the country's most vulnerable residents.
“From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,” Biden said.