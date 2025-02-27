Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The State Department is reportedly ordering officials to deny visas to transgender athletes and potentially all trans people if their applications don’t match their sex at birth.

“If there is a discrepancy in either in the applicant’s documents or in electronic consular records, or if other evidence casts reasonable doubt on the applicant’s sex, you should refuse the case,” reads a Monday cable from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, obtained by reporter Erin Reed.

Violators found to be “misrepresenting their purpose of travel or sex” could be deemed permanently ineligible for future U.S. visas, according to the memo.

The memo says the policy change is in support of Donald Trump’s executive order from earlier this month seeking to force transgender people out of women’s sports.

The executive order threatens to defund schools where transgender athletes participate on women’s teams and directs federal law enforcement agencies to take “immediate action” against schools and associations that “deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms.”

As Trump signed the order, he warned that ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the U.S. would crack down on transgender athletes, whom he falsely called “men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes.”

Critics accused the Trump administration of overstepping with the new visa rules.

Memo directs State Department officials to scrutinize if visa applicants are ‘misrepresenting their purpose of travel or sex’ ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“It’s normal to say that people accused of fraud or misrepresentation are often considered to be ineligible. It’s usually a case-by-case determination,” Sarah Metha, senior policy counsel at ACL, told The Guardian. “But it is quite bizarre and novel in a terrible way to be saying it’s based on their misrepresenting their sex or gender in order to come and participate in an event in the United States.”

Visa applications are “adjudicated on a case-by-case basis, and we cannot speculate on whether someone may or may not be eligible for a visa,” a State Department spokesperson told The Independent, citing the recent Trump executive orders. “Whenever an individual applies for a U.S. visa, a consular officer reviews the facts of the case and determines whether the applicant is eligible for that visa based on U.S. law.”

The administration’s policies on sex and gender have impacted transgender and intersex people inside the U.S. too. The State Department will no longer issue new passports with a nonbinary “X” gender marker, and is suspending processing for those seeking to change the gender marker on their travel documents.