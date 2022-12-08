Jump to content

Multiple people injured in explosion at Iowa soybean factory, reports say

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 08 December 2022 18:58
(KCRG)

Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a soybean factory in Iowa, according to reports.

Authorities say that the explosion took place on Thursday morning at a grain elevator and soybean crushing facility in Marengo, Iowa, that is owned by Heartland Crush.

Dark black clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from the facility with first responders calling for helicopters to come to the scene, stated KCRG.

Officials in the city say that people evacuated from homes surrounding the facility should go to the Iowa County Transportation Building and they are urging people to stay indoors to avoid the smoke.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics told KCCI that it was aware of the blaze and was prepared to care for patients as needed.

Marengo is in Iowa County and is around 90 minutes east of the Iowa capital Des Moines.

