Firefighters battle blaze at historic Marine airbase in Orange County

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 07 November 2023 16:51
(The Independent)

Firefighters rushed to a historic Orange County airbase when one of the hangers caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire reportedly broke out around 1am at the Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The hanger was still burning by 4:30am on Tuesday morning. Fire officials have expressed concerns that the structure will fully collapse, according to KTLA.

“It’s definitely not a normal fire, but today because of the complex fire operation, our incident commanders decided that they are going to use helicopters along with the truck companies,” OCFA Captain Thanh Nguyen said, adding that helicopters are typically only called out for substantial brush fires. “Our firefighters are situated outside [the hangar] and they are placing their units in the most advantageous spots to get water into the structure. Then, should the building collapse, they are not in the line of fire.”

