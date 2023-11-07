Firefighters battle blaze at historic Marine airbase in Orange County

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Firefighters rushed to a historic Orange County airbase when one of the hangers caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire reportedly broke out around 1am at the Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The hanger was still burning by 4:30am on Tuesday morning. Fire officials have expressed concerns that the structure will fully collapse, according to KTLA.

“It’s definitely not a normal fire, but today because of the complex fire operation, our incident commanders decided that they are going to use helicopters along with the truck companies,” OCFA Captain Thanh Nguyen said, adding that helicopters are typically only called out for substantial brush fires. “Our firefighters are situated outside [the hangar] and they are placing their units in the most advantageous spots to get water into the structure. Then, should the building collapse, they are not in the line of fire.”