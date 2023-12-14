One Marine killed and 14 injured during training exercise in California

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A US Marine was killed and 14 more were injured during a training exercise on a California base on Tuesday, officials have confirmed.

The incident occurred after an “amphibious combat vehicle” rolled over at Camp Pendleton at around 6pm local time.

The tactical vehicle was making ground movement during training, the US Marine Corps said in a press release shared with media outlets.

The Marine killed was identified as being assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to the release. Camp Pendleton, a major Marine installation based on the Southern California coast, is home to training for the unit.

The man was not named. The military typically waits 24 hours after notifying the next of kin before releasing details on service members who have died.

The 14 other Marines in the vehicle when it rolled over were all taken to local hospitals and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for evaluation and treatment, the Marine Corps said.

The Marine Corps is investigating the incident, according to the release.

Amphibious combat vehicles can traverse waters from ship to shore and then move around on land on their wheels.

According to The Marine Times, in 2022, the vehicles were involved in at least three nonfatal rollovers, which occurred in the water.

Safety concerns prompted the Marine Corps in October 2022 to suspend training operations in the surf zone, the outlet said.