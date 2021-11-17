Pro-Trump pastor says Big Bird promoting vaccines is ‘most demonic thing I’ve seen in a long time’

To most he’s an eight-foot-tall fictitious bird. But Mario Murillo believes Big Bird is the spawn of Satan

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 17 November 2021 20:54
Republicans Outraged After Big Bird Used to Promote Vaccination

A right-wing evangelical preacher has described Big Bird’s public health message on vaccinations as “the most demonic thing I’ve seen in a long time”.

Mario Murillo posted a bizarre anti-vax rant to his website where he claimed that “leftists” and the “men’s gay chorus of San Francisco” were coming after children.

“The question of children is going to be the defeating force of the left. It’s what’s going to get ya,” Mr Murillo said, adding that children were being indoctrinated and bullied into getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

“When the men’s gay chorus in San Francisco sang and said ‘we’re going to go after your children’ there was a massive backlash. And there’s going to be this Sesame Street.

“And there’s going to be a line drawn by parents and they’re going to switch this off and you’re going to watch this firestorm.”

Big Bird became a target for anti-vaxxers and right-wing rabblerousers earlier this month after sharing a seemingly innocent tweet that it had been vaccinated.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz called it “Government propaganda... for your 5 year old,” while others suggested the beloved Sesame St character had become a shill for Big Pharma.

Mr Murio is a pro-Trump Christian minister who has embraced conspiracy theories and claimed Joe Biden is surrounded by a “demonic hedge of protection”.

Mario Murillo believes gay people and leftists are coming after children

(Mario Murillo)

The clip was shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, a site that tracks and reports on conservative figures.

