A right-wing evangelical preacher has described Big Bird’s public health message on vaccinations as “the most demonic thing I’ve seen in a long time”.

Mario Murillo posted a bizarre anti-vax rant to his website where he claimed that “leftists” and the “men’s gay chorus of San Francisco” were coming after children.

“The question of children is going to be the defeating force of the left. It’s what’s going to get ya,” Mr Murillo said, adding that children were being indoctrinated and bullied into getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Right-wing evangelist Mario Murillo says that Sesame Street promoting COVID-19 vaccines is "the most demonic thing I've seen in a long time": "This is the worst form of bullying and peer pressure that you can possibly use in society." pic.twitter.com/jK9rnLKO6R — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 17, 2021

“When the men’s gay chorus in San Francisco sang and said ‘we’re going to go after your children’ there was a massive backlash. And there’s going to be this Sesame Street.

“And there’s going to be a line drawn by parents and they’re going to switch this off and you’re going to watch this firestorm.”

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

Big Bird became a target for anti-vaxxers and right-wing rabblerousers earlier this month after sharing a seemingly innocent tweet that it had been vaccinated.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz called it “Government propaganda... for your 5 year old,” while others suggested the beloved Sesame St character had become a shill for Big Pharma.

Mr Murio is a pro-Trump Christian minister who has embraced conspiracy theories and claimed Joe Biden is surrounded by a “demonic hedge of protection”.

Mario Murillo believes gay people and leftists are coming after children (Mario Murillo)

The clip was shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, a site that tracks and reports on conservative figures.