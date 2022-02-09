Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for confusing Nazi secret police with cold tomato soup

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been mocked online for a video in which she confuses the name of the Nazi secret police with a chilled tomato soup.

In the video, the Republican lawmaker from Georgia first calls the Washington, DC jail “the DC gulag” and then complains about “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police” spying on members of Congress.

As The Republican Accountability Project notes: “Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup.”

“Gestapo: Nazi Germany’s secret police.”

Matt Fuller of The Daily Beast tweeted: “The Gazpacho Police: The most refreshing, but filling law enforcement agency.”

Former adviser to Mike Pence Alyssa Farah Griffin posted: “Thank goodness my wedding caterers knew the difference between gazpacho and the gestapo. coulda gotten weird.”

“Dear MTG, No Soup For You!” tweeted one person, referencing the classic Seinfeld character “the Soup Nazi”.

Commercial litigator Akiva Cohen wrote: “I join her in her fight against both the Gazpacho police and their collaborationist allies in the Vichyssoise.”

“Wait, gulag... or goulash? Better check with the gazpacho police,” posted The Maddow Blog.

“Coming next: ‘The Bouillabassi Stasi’” tweeted Bloomberg Opinion’s Robert George.