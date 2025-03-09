Mark Carney succeeds Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has been elected as Canada’s new prime minister by the country’s governing party amid a trade war with the United States.

Mr Carney succeeded former PM Justin Trudeau on Sunday as both Liberal Party chief and head of the country's government with 85.9 per cent of the vote.

He beat former finance minister Chrystia Freeland who came in second place in a contest in which just over 150,000 party members voted.

The 59-year-old will have to negotiate with US President Donald Trump as he threatens additional tariffs that could cripple Canada’s economy.

Mr Trudeau announced in January that he would step down after more than nine years in power as his approval rating plummeted, forcing the ruling Liberal Party to run a quick contest to replace him.

open image in gallery Mark Carney has succeeded Justin Trudeau as Canada’s Liberal Party leader ( AP )

Mr Carney has said his experience as the first person to serve as the governor of two central banks - Canada and England - meant he was the best candidate to deal with Mr Trump.

He said he supported dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the United States and a coordinated strategy to boost investment. He has repeatedly complained that Canada's growth under Trudeau was not good enough.

Mr Carney could legally serve as prime minister without a seat in the House of Commons but tradition dictates he should seek to win one as soon as possible.

He will also have to decide when to call a general election - which must be held on or before 20 October of this year.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...