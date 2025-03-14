Mark Carney sworn in as Canadian prime minister and now must face Trump threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was formally sworn in as Canadian prime minister on Friday and now faces a stern test in a fight over tariffs with President Donald Trump.

In the presence of Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of King Charles, who is Canada's head of state, Carney took the oath of office.

The moment capped a momentous rise for the 59-year-old, who becomes the first Canadian prime minister without any serious political experience.

Carney reportedly plans to travel to London and Paris next week as Canada seeks to shore up alliances in Europe as its relations with the United States sink to unprecedented lows.

Carney has reshaped his cabinet with a view to dealing with Washington. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc is moving to the international trade portfolio and will be replaced by current Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

open image in gallery Carney arrives before being sworn in ( REUTERS )

He crushed his rivals on Sunday in a race to become leader of the ruling Liberal Party. He replaces Justin Trudeau, who spent more than nine years in office.

Carney, a former head of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, successfully argued his position as an outsider with a history of tackling crises meant he was the best person to take on Trump, who has repeatedly talked about annexing Canada.

On Wednesday, Carney told reporters that he was ready to meet Trump when "there is respect for Canadian sovereignty."

He also said he would keep in place retaliatory tariffs on US goods until the United States showed Canada some respect.

Efforts are underway to arrange a call between Trump and Carney in the next couple of days, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters on Friday.

Carney is due to name a cabinet that will likely not be in office for long, since Liberal insiders say he will call a snap election within the next two weeks. If he changes his mind, opposition parties say they will unite to bring down the minority Liberal government in a confidence vote at the end of March.

Once the election is called, Carney will be very limited in what he can do politically because convention dictates he cannot make major decisions when running for office.

Opinion polls currently suggest it will be a close race with the official opposition Conservatives, with neither party gaining enough seats for a majority government.