It’s been a race against time to save an explorer who has been trapped almost 3,400 feet below the cave’s entrance in the Taurus Mountain region of Turkey.

The Cave Exploration Society says Morca cave is the 74th deepest cave in the world and the third deepest in Turkey.

Mark Dickey, 40, suffered from stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of others, including three other Americans, in the Morca cave the European Association of Cave Rescuers said.

Now, more than 150 workers from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Turkey are on a mission to help rescue the experienced caver with a challenging attempt to bring him to the surface expected to begin imminently.

While rescuers, including a Hungarian doctor, have reached and treated the Speleologist, it could still be days and possibly weeks before they are able to get him out of the cave.

Yusuf Ogrenecek of the Speleological Federation of Turkey said that one of the most difficult tasks of cave rescue operations is widening the narrow cave passages to allow stretcher lines to pass through at low depths.

In a hopeful message to the caving community and the Turkish government, Mr Dickey shared his gratitude for everyone’s efforts to rescue him.

“The caving world is a really tight-knit group and it’s amazing to see how many people have responded on the surface," Mr said Dickey.

“ ... I do know that the quick response of the Turkish government to get the medical supplies that I need, in my opinion, saved my life. I was very close to the edge.”

Here is everything we know about speleology

What is a “Speleologist”?

American caver Mark Dickey talks to camera next to a colleague inside the Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 (AP)

In simple terms, a Speleologist studies all aspects of caves including their geology, biology, hydrology, and history, according to Start Caving.com.

Speleologists often research how the cave is formed and how It changes – this is known as speleogenesis and speleomorphology.

“Speleology is an interdisciplinary field that combines a lot of scientific skills,” Start Caving says.

The field itself is quite niche and oftentimes when cave explorers do go on an expedition, it can take hours or even days.

What is required during the job?

European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) members work next to the entrance of Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP)

Given that it is quite a rigorous job, Speleologists should remain calm at all times when inside the cave.

If you want to go into this field you must be a good problem solver, a good general knowledge and broad scientific skill set, have common sense and be research-oriented.

How much do Speleologist’s make?

The average salary in the US is roughly around $59,000 according to Start Caving and Speleologists working in the mining industry earn the most - making about $115,000.

In the UK, geologists earn about £33,000 or $42,000 per year, with a total range of £20,000 to £78,000 ($25,500 to $100,000).

Who are some famous speleologists?

Emile Riviere (1890)

Édouard-Alfred Martel – the father of modern speleology

Robert de Joly – successor of Martel

Henry Bruil – French archaeologist

George Veni – speleo-hydrologist

William Elliot – speleo-biologist

Bob Richards – cartographer

