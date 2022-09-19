Jump to content

American Navy veteran held captive in Afghanistan for nearly three years is released in Taliban prisoner swap

Mark Frerichs was kidnapped in January 2020 while doing contract construction work in Afghanistan

Megan Sheets
Monday 19 September 2022 12:41
Comments
<p>Afghanistan Abducted American</p>

Afghanistan Abducted American

An American Navy veteran held captive in Afghanistan for nearly three years has been released in a prisoner swap with the Taliban, according to reports.

Mark Frerichs, of Illinois, was kidnapped in January 2020 while doing contract construction work in Afghanistan, less than a month before the US brokered a peace deal with the Taliban.

Early Monday morning, CNN reported President Joe Biden had informed Mr Frerich’s family that he was released and is being transported out of the country via aircraft.

Mr Biden delivered the news by phone to Mr Frerich’s sister, Charlene Cakora, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Mr Frerich was believed to have been held captive by the Haqqani network, a faction of the Taliban.

His release was part of a prisoner exchange, according to a spokesperson for the Taliban’s government.

Navy veteran Mark Frerich appears in a family photo held by his father Art

(Screenshot / CBS Chicago)

Believed to have been on the other end of the exchange was Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and senior Taliban detainee held for years at Guantanamo Bay who announced his release on Monday.

Noorzai told reporters at a press conference in Kabul that he spent 17 years and six months in the US detention center at Guantanamo Bay, and that he was the last Taliban prisoner there, according to the Associated Press.

Believed to have been on the other end of the exchange for Frerichs was Bashir Noorzai (centre), a notorious drug lord and senior Taliban detainee held for years at Guantanamo Bay

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also spoke at the press conference alongside Noorzai and welcomed the exchange, saying it marked the start of a “new era” in US-Taliban relations.

Mr Muttaqi confirmed the released American was Mr Frerichs. He was last seen in a video distributed earlier this year, pleading for his release so that he can be reunited with his family, according to a recording posted by The New Yorker magazine at the time.

In the video, which marked the first time he was seen since his abduction, he says it was filmed last November. The FBI declined to comment on the video’s authenticity at the time.

There has been no independent confirmation or word from Washington on Mr Frerichs’ release, which US officials across two presidential administrations have sought to secure.

Since their takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban have demanded the United States release Noorzai in exchange for Mr Frerichs amid expectations of such exchanges for US citizens held in Afghanistan.

However, there has been no public sign of Washington moving forward on any sort of prisoner trade or exchange.

Associated Press contributed to this report

