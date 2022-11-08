Jump to content

Mark Zuckerberg ‘accountable’ as Meta prepares to cut thousands of jobs

The company’s stock price has fallen by 70 per cent this year

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 08 November 2022 22:13
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said he is accountable for thousands of layoffs the company will see in the near future.

During a meeting with company officials on Tuesday, Mr Zuckerberg reportedly appeared downcast and took responsibility for the mass layoffs facing the company and the missteps that led to the cuts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr Zuckerberg said his over-optimism about growth led to overhiring.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr Zuckerberg said his over-optimism about growth led to overhiring.

The WSJ previously reported that the coming cuts are expected to be the largest of the year in the tech sector.

Lori Goler, the head of Meta’s human resources, told the meeting attendees that employees who are cut will be provided with at least four months of salary in severance, according to sources familiar with the meeting that spoke to the outlet.

According to those sources, Mr Zuckerberg said that the company’s recruiting and business teams would be among those facing layoffs, which are slated to begin on Wednesday.

Employees being laid off will reportedly be alerted throughout Wednesday morning.

The paper’s sources said that company directors began notifying their subordinates of the coming cuts immediately after the meeting.

The company reportedly advised employees to cancel all nonessential company travel ahead of the layoff announcements.

The layoffs will be the company’s first in its nearly two decade history.

The company is reeling from falling stock prices. Meta’s stock price fell more than 70 per cent this year, and investors reportedly have been reluctant to fund the company due to growing threats to the company’s social media business from popular platforms like TikTok as well as its spending.

