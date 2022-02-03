Mark Zuckerberg has complained to his employees that Facebook faces an “unprecedented level of competition” after he lost $29bn when its shares plummeted, a report says.

The social media giant’s founder urged staff to focus on video products during a company-wide virtual meeting on Thursday, held in the wake of the tech firm seeing a quarter of its value wiped out.

Mr Zuckerberg told staff that the huge drop was a result of Meta’s weak forecast for revenue in the current quarter, a meeting attendee told Bloomberg.