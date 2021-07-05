Internet reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s unusual 4th of July electric surfboard video

Mark Zuckerberg has once again prompted an internet storm after releasing a bizarre fourth of July video showing him riding an electric surfboard while flying the American flag.

The video, which lasts for over a minute, is set to a backing track of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

“Happy July 4th!,” the Facebook CEO wrote alongside the clip which shows him waving a flag on what is believed to be a Lift Foils electric surfboard.

The video swiftly prompted a host of reactions on social media on Sunday.

“Someone told Mark Zuckerberg to act totally normal for July 4th,” HuffPost front page editor Philip Lewis wrote on Twitter.

“I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I’m sorry. I did not make the rules,” another person joked while re-sharing the clip.

“Zuckerberg goes America all over everybody’s a**,” Barstool Sports said, while tech reporter Sheera Frenkel reflected: “I think that is enough internet for today.”

One commented: “Here is Mark Zuckerberg, perfectly summarizing why the rest of the world hates Americans.”

The CEO was previously mocked for an appearance on a surfboard while lathered in sunscreen.

Social media users seemed eager to create new jokes at the billionaire's expense.

“I wish they could bring John Denver back to life just so he could sue Mark Zuckerberg for this,” one viewer wrote.

“Here is Mark Zuckerberg proving he’s not just richer than you, he’s more patriotic,” American blogger Matthew Yglesias said.

Zuckerberg’s patriotic celebration comes a week after a US judge dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against his social media platform, causing shares in the company to rise over four per cent, Reuters reported.