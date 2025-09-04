Indianapolis lawyer called Mark Zuckerberg sues Meta after his Facebook accounts keep getting suspended: ‘This really p****** me off’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Indianapolis lawyer called Mark Zuckerberg has finally had enough and sued social media giant Meta after his Facebook accounts kept getting suspended by his namesake’s platform.

"It's not funny," he told WTHR. "Not when they take my money. This really p***** me off."

Zuckerberg, who specializes in bankruptcy law, is suing Meta for negligence and breach of contract because his Facebook accounts keep getting shut down, and he is accused of "impersonating a celebrity."

He claims that in the last eight years, his business account has been shut down five times – costing him some $11,000 in ad funds – and his personal account has been taken down four times.

On his website, Zuckerberg has listed the things, as well as having his accounts shut down, that have happened to him as a result of sharing his name with the billionaire tech boss.

This includes being sued by the state of Washington due to mistaken identity, and receiving a constant flood of notifications, calls and friend requests, as well as death threats and harassment intended for the “other” Mark Zuckerberg.

open image in gallery Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Mark Zuckerberg (right) ( Getty Images/ WTHR )

His business has also received letters containing complaints, suggestions, or demands for how to "improve Facebook" and calls to his office from angry people demanding tech support or help with their locked accounts.

“Normally you would say, well, it’s just Facebook and it’s not a big deal, but this time it’s affecting my bottom line because I was paying for advertising for my business to try and get clients,” Zuckerberg told The New York Post.

The lawyer filed his lawsuit Tuesday in Indiana’s Marion Superior Court, claiming his accounts had been suspended for baseless and improper reasons.

“I think it’s offensive that a company that is supposed to be so tech savvy in the world can’t figure out how to flag my accounts and keep this from happening,” he added. “It’s like they’re almost doing it on purpose, but I’m sure they’re not but it feels like it.”

open image in gallery The Indianapolis lawyer has had many things happen to him as a result of the mistaken identity, including receiving a constant flood of notifications, calls and friend requests as well as well as death threats and harassment intended for the ‘other’ Mark Zuckerberg ( REUTERS )

In a statement shared with The Independent, a spokesperson for the company said Thursday: “We have reinstated Mark Zuckerberg’s account, after finding it had been disabled in error.

“We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future.”

“It’s the fact that they’re affecting my business now, you know, my clients can’t find me,” the frustrated lawyer stressed, adding that he wants Meta to refund his money and pay his attorney fees, among other demands.

However, Zuckerberg from Indiana says he wants compensation for the inconvenience, including a recoup of costs and attorneys' fees from the company.

“I want an injunction, I want them to not do it again, and I want [Mark Zuckerberg] to fly out here, hand me my check, shake my hands and say, ‘I’m sorry,’ but that’s never gonna happen,” he told The Post.