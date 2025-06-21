Holiday hotspot overrun with movie fans celebrating Jaws’ 50th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martha’s Vineyard has been overrun with movie fans celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Jaws” film.

The Steven Spielberg film debuted on June 20, 1975, and became a quick success in the film industry. It broke box office records and won three Oscars for best music, best film editing and best sound.

The thriller takes place on the fictional Amity Island, which is based on Martha’s Vineyard off the Massachusetts coast, and follows police chief Martin Brody, who works to hunt down the antagonist great white shark, with the help of others.

Fifty years later, those who made “Jaws” popular are flocking to Martha’s Vineyard to celebrate the film, and the locals have a bunch of fun activities in store for them.

open image in gallery Martha’s Vineyard has been overrun with movie fans celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Jaws” film ( Matt Cosby/Getty Images )

Martha’s Vineyard is already a popular tourist destination with as many as 200,000 visitors during the summer, USA TODAY reported, citing the local Chamber of Commerce.

This weekend, officials expect tens of thousands more visitors than usual.

Hotels are fully booked and Jaws fans are ready for a plethora of movie-themed events, including the film, a documentary about its production, a live performance of the movie’s score and more, according to the Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Erica Ashton and Deputy Director Alessandra Hagerty.

“There's like 'Jaws' mania, pretty much,” Hagerty told USA TODAY.

Visitors can also attend parties with some of the “Jaws” cast and crew, get “Jaws”-themed merchandise at the local shops and restaurants, and attend a baseball game for the local Sharks team.

Michael Currid, owner of Edgartown Tour Company, told USA TODAY that he’s already had “exponentially more” advance bookings for his “Jaws” walking tour, where visitors can follow the path taken by police chief Brody in the film, than he has in 15 years.

“I'm confident that, at least from the 'Jaws' side, this will be my biggest season ever,” he said.

While the “Jaws” anniversary has inspired some fun events that are sure to support Martha’s Vineyard’s tourism effort, it’s also important to remember the essential role sharks play in the ecosystem and how to keep yourself safe in open waters.

open image in gallery This weekend, officials expect tens of thousands more visitors than normal ( Matt Cosby/Getty Images )

Great white sharks are the only natural predators of seals in the waters along Cape Cod, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“When apex predators are absent, food web dynamics can be disrupted - populations of prey species can grow unchecked and may in turn limit populations of their prey,” the conservancy wrote on its website.

While sharks can be interesting to learn about, it’s important to follow a few safety tips so you don’t encounter them in the wild.

The National Park Service says to be aware that sharks hunt for seals in shallow water and to stay close to the shore where rescuers can reach you. It’s also important to limit splashing and avoid murky water, according to the service.