Author Martin Amis dies at 73

Martin Amis, known for his bleak comic novels and searing satire that came to redefine British fiction, died on 19 May at his home in Florida.

He was 73.

His wife, the writer Isabel Fonseca, said the cause was esophageal cancer, according to The New York Times.

Amis wrote 15 novels, including the so-called London trilogy that included 1985’s Money: A Suicide Note, 1990’s London Fields and 1995’s The Information.

He received the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for his memoir Experience and was twice listed for the Booker Prize. He was named by The Times as one of the greatest British writers in a 2008 list.

This is a developing story