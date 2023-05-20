Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Author Martin Amis dies at 73

The celebrated author died of esophageal cancer at his Florida home

Alex Woodward
Saturday 20 May 2023 20:04
Comments
(Getty Images)

Martin Amis, known for his bleak comic novels and searing satire that came to redefine British fiction, died on 19 May at his home in Florida.

He was 73.

His wife, the writer Isabel Fonseca, said the cause was esophageal cancer, according to The New York Times.

Amis wrote 15 novels, including the so-called London trilogy that included 1985’s Money: A Suicide Note, 1990’s London Fields and 1995’s The Information.

He received the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for his memoir Experience and was twice listed for the Booker Prize. He was named by The Times as one of the greatest British writers in a 2008 list.

Recommended

This is a developing story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in