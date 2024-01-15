Watch Martin Luther King’s iconic ‘I Have A Dream’ speech

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martin Luther King delivered his iconic I Have A Dream speech on August 28th 1963 at a civil rights rally in Washington DC that was officially known as the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The figurehead of the civil rights movement called for an end to racism in the US, which at the time was still segregated, both legally and in practice, in most areas of life.

Read more: Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?

Some of his most famous lines include “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.”

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their characters.”