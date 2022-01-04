Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declares state emergency, activates National Guard due to Covid surge
The governor said that the next four to six weeks would be the “most challenging” for Marylanders
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has ordered a 30-day state emergency after Covid-related hospitalisations spiked 500 per cent over the last several weeks.
Mr Hogan told Marylanders to expect the next four to six weeks to be the "most challenging."
“From day one of the crisis. I have told it to you straight, and so the truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” Mr Hogan said during a news conference Tuesday morning.
The governor said 1,000 National Guard members would be activated to assist with testing. The Guardsmen will also open 20 testing sites outside of hospitals throughout the state.
According to the state's health projections, Covid-19 hospitalisations could exceed 5,000 people, a 250 per cent increase than last year's peak of 1,952.
During the press conference, Mr Hogan pleaded with residents who have still not taken the coronavirus vaccine to get vaccinated. He noted that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were unvaccinated individuals.
“Throughout all of 2021, nearly 75 per cent of those who tested positive for Covid-19 in Maryland were people who had not been fully vaccinated. Nearly 84 per cent of all our Covid hospitalizations for the entire year were people who were not fully vaccinated," Mr Hogan said. "And more than 84 per cent of the more than 4700 additional Marylanders who died from Covid-19 last year, were not fully vaccinated. These are not opinions or judgments. These are indisputable facts.”
