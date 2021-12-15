Two zebras on the run from Maryland farm have finally returned

Two zebras that have been on the run in Maryland since August have finally been caught and returned home.

The zebras rejoined their herd on a private farm last week, county officials said, but it was not immediately clear how they made it home. Prince George’s County told NPR that neither the US Department of Agriculture nor the county’s own animal services were involved in the return process.

At least five zebras were initially believed to have escaped from the herd on a 300-acre animal farm in Upper Marlboro in August and one of the animals was found dead in September. The animal was caught in an illegal snare trap that was set up near the property where the zebras had escaped.

There has been confusion over the total number of zebras on the run, however, with the farm’s owner being charged with only three counts of animal cruelty, not five.

It was reported in October that a couple in Maryland had been taking care of two zebras. “All of a sudden I’m in the middle of trying to save zebras. I would never in a million years think I’d be here,” Theodore McKenzie, a groundskeeper on private lands that connects to the farm, had told ABC 7.

“We reached out to the farm owner and that didn’t really go anywhere,” he added.

Officials had been trying to capture the two remaining animals by setting up a feeding station and an eight-foot corral.

Rodney Taylor, the chief of the animal service division, had earlier said that catching the zebras can be a difficult task and to make the process easier, officials have to “first secure their trust with a feeding station”.

Linda Lowe, a spokesperson for Prince George’s County Department of Environment, said officials would continue their investigation and take appropriate legal action against the farm owner.

Jerry Lee Holly, an exotic animal trader, who owns over 30 zebras, had moved the animals from Florida to Maryland in summer. Mr Holly is accused of inflicting “unnecessary suffering” and failing to provide the animals with “nutritious food” or give them “proper shelter”.

Residents of the county had taken to social media to share photos and videos of the zebra sightings.