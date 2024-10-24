Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



An employee’s homemade meal has been blamed for a mass food poisoning incident at a Maryland seafood distributor that left nearly 50 people sick.

Emergency responders were called to NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors in Jessup at around 3.45pm on Monday following reports that multiple workers were unwell after “eating the same food”, the Howard County Health Department said.

In total, 46 workers were evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment. They were all in a “non-critical” condition.

Following an investigation, NAFCO said the food poisoning had been traced to food that an employee prepared at his home over the weekend, and then brought it in to share with his colleagues.

“In the hours after the food was served during yesterday’s lunch break, nearly 50 employees displayed symptoms of food poisoning, the majority of whom were treated and released from area hospitals,” the distributor said in a statement shared with The Independent.

Two anonymous NAFCO representatives told The Baltimore Banner that the food in question was “pancit” – a noodle dish from the Philippines – which the affected employees had all eaten around three hours before they falling ill.

NAFCO (pictured) is one of the largest seafood distributors in the mid-Atlantic region ( Fox5 )

Outside food is now no longer allowed to be brought onto the company premises, reported KGNS News.

NAFCO is one of the largest seafood distributors in the mid-Atlantic region, selling products wholesale.

The company stressed in its statement that it continues to uphold high food safety standards by undergoing “rigorous inspections by health authorities.”

“NAFCO wishes those affected a safe and speedy recovery,” it added.