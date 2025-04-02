Pet funeral company accused of dumping dogs by the side of the road instead of cremating them
One pet parent who discovered the remains of his animal had been left on the side of the road was given ashes but isn’t sure if the remains belong to a pet or human
Several Maryland pet parents were horrified to discover the remains of their animals had been dumped on the side of the road by a funeral company instead of being cremated.
Loving Care Pet Funeral Services in Catonsville is being accused of mishandling cremations, according to local reports.
Darrine Timpson told WBAL he went to pick up his pet’s ashes earlier this month but was contacted by animal services 30 minutes later, telling him they found his pet's remains on the side of the road along with those of seven other dogs.
“It just was still a lot to process, that someone would take advantage of not only me, but seven other people,” Timpson said.
The owner of the company, Rodney Ward, said a customer had called with one of the claims. He told the outlet the news left him blindsided.
He stated that a new employee was supposed to take the animals to Hyattsville, where the cremations are done, but the dogs were instead left on the road.
“We are under the assumption that they are cremating our pets as contracted. We guarantee to the best of knowledge that when we return cremated pets to their parents, they are the correct pet,” Ward said in a statement to the outlet.
The Independent has contacted Baltimore County and Loving Care Pet Funeral Services for comment.
Meanwhile, Timpson said he isn’t sure if the ashes he has belong to a pet or a human and intends to pursue legal action against the company.
Ward told the TV station he hasn’t been able to get in touch with the employee and has refunded the money to the affected clients.
