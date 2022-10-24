Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
‘It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property’, realtor says
A couple in Maryland allege that strangers have moved into the home they just bought and now refuse to leave.
They had just signed a contract with a bank when the wife drove by the home on Thursday and saw people moving in with a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway. On Friday, they were in the residence and refused to leave.
Realtor Melea King told WUSA9 that the wife “panicked a little and called me and said, ‘What is happening here?’”
“It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property,” she added.
The local TV station reported that two men were in the home on Friday, with signs having been put up urging people to stay away.
“We have an agreed ... ratified contract with the bank,” Ms King said, adding that the home was previously vacant and foreclosed on.
She said that when the new owners spoke to the men moving in, they were shown what the men claimed was a lease for the home.
The couple then alerted the police.
“Once the police [were] on site, they took a look at the lease and it was not accurate. It was not correct,” Ms King told WUSA9.
The outlet reported that they attempted to speak to the men in the house and that they said an uncle called “Quinn” had the lease for the residence. They claimed not to know his last name and refused to answer further questions.
“Right now my clients are highly upset and we just don’t know what to do at this point,” Ms King added. “It should not be taking this long for this to be addressed.”
Prince George’s County Police told WUSA9 that an officer did go to the home on Thursday but that it appears to be a “civil matter” under the Sheriff’s jurisdiction.
