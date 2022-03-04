New York mayor ends masks in schools: “We want to see the faces of our children”

New York Mayor Eric Adams has ended school mask mandates and vaccine passport use in New York City.

The policies will expire on Monday.

“We want to see the faces of our children, we want to see their smiles,” Mr Adams said. “We want to see how happy they are. We want to see when they are feeling sad so that we can be there to comfort them.”

Mr Adams said that coronavirus rates are "low enough that the mandatory program is no longer needed."

"It's time to open our city," he said.

Individual businesses can still require masking or proof of vaccination if they wish.

Mr Adams suggested earlier in the week that the end to the mandates were coming, so long as there were no "unforeseen spikes" in coronavirus cases.

There were no spikes, and as of Friday Mr Adams said the city's seven-day positivity rate was 1.8 per cent. The city also shared a Yale University analysis showing how much death and illness was averted by the city's high vaccination rate.

A billboard in Times Square displayed the data, showing the city had dodged 48,000 deaths, 340,000 hospitalisations and 1.9 million infections.

While masking and vaccine passport requirements will be lifted for businesses, public employees will still have to be vaccinated.

Masking will also continue on public transportation and in nursing homes, corrections facilities, and homeless shelters, as well as in some health care venues.