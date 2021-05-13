Some mask rules lifted for vaccinated cruise passengers, says CDC

Cruise passengers who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to take their masks off outdoors as long as they aren’t in crowds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The agency included the new guidance in an update to its operations manual for cruise lines to follow when they eventually restart sailing under new coronavirus-era rules.

“Cruise ship operators, at their discretion, may advise passengers and crew that – if they are fully vaccinated – they may gather or conduct activities outdoors, including engaging in extended meal service or beverage consumption, without wearing a mask except in crowded settings,” the manual says.

Spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey said the revision was made to “align with the CDC’s current guidance for fully vaccinated people”. More updates are coming soon, she added.

“CDC is committed to working with the cruise industry and seaport partners to resume cruising following the phased approach outlined in the [conditional sailing order],” she said in an email.

The agency says its order requiring masks to be worn on planes, trains, ships and other forms of transportation still applies on cruise ships, although passengers don’t have to wear masks in their own cabins and can temporarily remove them “for brief periods of time while eating or drinking”.

Passengers are also told not to wear masks when doing anything that might get them wet, like swimming; instead, the CDC says it is “particularly important” for people to keep at least six feet of distance from anyone who isn’t part of their traveling group.

Ships are supposed to reduce the number of people who use pools and other water facilities to allow for enough distance between users who aren’t together, and place pool chairs or sun beds six feet apart unless they’re being used by members of the same group.

Cruise lines can also allow fully vaccinated passengers to explore independently when they stop at ports, the CDC said, as long as they wear masks indoors. Operators should “consider prohibiting” such activity for passengers and crew who are not fully vaccinated, the agency says.

The CDC and cruise lines have been in regular meetings for the last month discussing how sailings can restart from the United States after coming to a halt in March of 2020. In April, the CDC said cruising can restart more quickly if ships have at least 98 per cent of crew and 95 per cent of passengers fully vaccinated. Several lines have said they will make vaccination a requirement for everyone - or at least every adult - on board.

