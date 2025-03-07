One in 15 U.S. adults have been on the scene of a mass shooting, report finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One out of every 15 adults in the U.S. have been present at the scene of a mass shooting, researchers have revealed.

More alarming is that over 2 percent of that group — or over five million of the 258 million adults counted in the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020 — have been injured during one.

“These are really high numbers for this seemingly unique and small subset of gun violence,” David Pyrooz, a professor of sociology and criminologist at University of Colorado at Boulder, said in a statement.

The authors also found that younger generations of Americans were significantly more likely to have been exposed than previous generations were. Gen Zers, who were born after 1996 and are in their late to mid-twenties, were at greatest risk. More than half of respondents said the incident had occurred in the last decade, which Pyrooz said led “credence to the idea of a ‘mass shooting generation.’”

According to the National Gun Violence Archive, there were 505 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2024. That figure is down from 2023 when there were 659. Both figures are up significantly from 2014 - the first year the archive kept tally - when there 272 mass shootings.

open image in gallery Researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder have found that 7 percent of adults in the U.S. have been at the scene of a mass shooting. And, more than 2 percent been injured during one. Pictured: Mourners outside a Georgia high school that was the scene of a mass shooting ( Getty Images )

The study - which was published in the journal JAMA Network Open and revealed Friday - surveyed 10,000 adults in January of last year, asking them if they had ever been “physically present on the scene of a mass shooting.”

While there is no single, agreed-upon definition of the term “mass shooting,” this study defined it as a gun-related crime where four or more people had been shot in a public space - similar to the one used by the Gun Violence Archive database.

Being physically present was defined as “in the immediate vicinity of where the shooting occurred at the time it occurred, such that bullets were fired in your direction, you could see the shooter, or you could hear the gunfire.”

While some respondents who said they were injured had been shot, they were also hit by shrapnel or trampled in the panic that followed.

open image in gallery According to the National Gun Violence Archive, there were 505 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2024. That figure is down from 2023 when there were 659. Both figures are up significantly from 2014 - the first year the archive kept tally - when there 272 mass shootings. Pictured: Flowers outside of Robb Elementary School where a mass shooting happened in 2022 ( Getty Images )

How many people die in mass shootings every year depends on the definition used. With the Gun Violence Archive’s definition, and that used by study authors, 722 people died in these incidents in 2023.

There were nearly 47,000 gun deaths that year: the third-highest total on record, although it was down for the second consecutive year. In 2020, gun violence had surpassed car crashes as the No. 1 killer of children in the U.S.

Pyrooz said he was not surprised by the results of his survey, noting that the 2017 Las Vegas shooting had impacted hundreds more people than the 61 killed or 867 injured.

“That translates to about one out of every 11,000 Americans who were on the scene of that shooting alone,” said Pyrooz. “Continue that to other events that have occurred around the country and the numbers, unfortunately, add up.”

open image in gallery ‘This study confirms that mass shootings are not isolated tragedies, but rather a reality that reaches a substantial portion of the population,’ researchers said. Pictured: Police at the scene of a mass shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2022 ( Getty Images )

The shootings weren’t just at large events. They were in bars, restaurants, schools, shopping outlets and synagogues.

Black people and men were more likely to have witnessed a mass shooting, researchers found.

“This study confirms that mass shootings are not isolated tragedies, but rather a reality that reaches a substantial portion of the population, with profound physical and psychological consequences,” Pyrooz added. “They also highlight the need for interventions and support for the most affected groups.”

“It’s not a question of if one will occur in your community anymore, but when,” he said. “We need to have stronger systems in place to care for people in the aftermath of this tragic violence.”