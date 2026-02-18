Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of an elderly Massachusetts couple is grieving after a tragic weekend accident on Cape Cod.

The high school sweethearts had been on a “normal” walk on Saturday before seemingly encountering trouble. Kathleen “Kit” Boucher, 71, died after being spotted half-submerged in the ice on Bee’s River. Two police officers also feel through the ice trying to rescue her, but managed to get to safety. Their dog had been spotted loose and wet on a nearby beach, officials said.

Her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Boucher, 72, remains missing.

Rescuers searched for Jerry over the weekend but stopped due to dangerous ice conditions. The search resumed Tuesday using divers, drones, and helicopters, with authorities hoping to continue Thursday or Friday, depending on the weather.

The couple’s daughters, Katy Boucher and Amy Lawson, said in a joint statement Tuesday to NBC Boston, "Our family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved parents, Kit and Jerry Boucher. We are deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders in Eastham. We are thankful for the outpouring of love, and appreciate the privacy and discretion the community is extending to our family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Police responding to a 911 call Saturday found Kit Boucher half-submerged in Bee’s River while her husband Jerry Boucher, remains missing ( Facebook/State Representative Steve Xiarhos )

"They walk all the beaches, all the time. They loved being on Cape Cod, they loved living here. This was their place," said Dawn Varnum, who knew the Bouchers well, told the outlet,

Kit and Jerry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year, Lawson told the New Haven Register.

"They have been together since they were 15 and died together on Valentine’s Day," Lawson said. "They were best friends throughout life. They were fiercely dedicated to family and friends, and made everyone they met feel loved and important."

Boucher said her parents took their dog for a walk on Valentine’s Day, a daily routine for her mother, likely joined by her father due to the holiday.

"When I arrived at their home after hearing the news," Boucher said about their disappearances, "I could see their Valentine cards and chocolates on the kitchen table. They were just going to do their normal thing. My sister keeps saying, ‘They died alive.’ ”

Massachusetts State Representative Steve Xiarhos also sent his condolences to the family, posting on Facebook, “We are absolutely heartbroken over the tragic loss of Kit Boucher and the ongoing search for her husband Jerry in Eastham,” sharing a photo of the couple.