Massachusetts man found with first 2022 case of monkeypox in US
Case doesn’t pose risk to public, officials say
A Massachusetts man has tested positive for the rare disease monkeypox, the first known case in the US this year, according to state public health officials.
The individual, who had recently traveled to Canada, is not a threat to the general population.
“The case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement on Wednesday.
The news follows the announcement that nine cases of the rare but potentially serious virus have been detected in the UK this month.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
