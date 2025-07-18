Man lucks into double $1 million Powerball win... by accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Massachusetts man scored big after buying not one, but two, winning Powerball tickets.

Paul Corcoran of Fitchburg, about 50 miles northwest of Boston, accidentally bought two tickets for the Powerball draw on July 9. As a result, he won two $1 million prizes on the same night, according to a Powerball news release.

He claimed his winnings on July 11. Corcoran told Powerball he’s feeling good but doesn’t have any plans for the cash yet.

Corcoran said he initially bought a ticket for seven Powerball drawings earlier this year, and mistakenly believed the final drawing on the ticket had already happened. As a result, he bought another multi-drawing ticket for July 9.

What Corcoran didn’t realize is that the original ticket was also included in the July 9 drawing. That night, both of Corcoran’s tickets matched all five white balls — 5, 9, 25, 28, 69 — and the red Powerball.

open image in gallery Paul Corcoran won $2 million after buying two tickets for the July 9 Powerball drawing ( Powerball )

The next Powerball drawing is set for this Saturday, when another lucky person could win the $288 million jackpot, which has a cash value of $128.8 million. There was no reported jackpot winner for the last draw on July 16.

Powerball tickets are offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The lottery takes place three times a week, and the tickets are $2. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Corcoran wasn’t the only one winning big this month.

Connecticut’s Russell Ruff claimed $150,000 in winnings on July 7 after buying a Powerball ticket last month. He almost didn’t get the cash, though, after losing the ticket behind a bed in his home.

“We lost the ticket at home. It went behind a headboard, and we didn’t think too much of it… we didn’t really check the numbers,” Ruff told Powerball.

The ticket wasn’t discovered until Ruff’s cat got stuck behind the bed, prompting him and his sons to move it. They found both the cat and the lucky ticket.

Ruff scanned the ticket after they found it and discovered he had struck gold.

“It was a miracle,” he said.