Teen gets trapped under tombstone at Massachusetts cemetery

Two officers at the scene were able to lift the heavy stone off of the teen’s leg

Martha McHardy
Thursday 25 January 2024 13:36
Comments
(Boston 25 News)

A teenager was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night after she became trapped under a tombstone at a Massachusetts cemetery, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at around 7 pm on Tuesday after the 17-year-old’s leg became trapped under the 3-foot high by 4-foot wide tombstone, according to the Beverly Police Department.

The incident happened at St Mary’s Cemetery, WXFT reported.

A spokesperson for the police department said the tombstone fell on the teenager’s leg when she attempted to sit on it and slipped, causing it to fall on top of her.

Two officers at the scene were able to lift the heavy stone off of the teen’s leg, the spokesperson added.

Police did not say how long the teen was trapped.

The 17-year-old suffered injuries to her leg. The severity was unclear but she is expected to recover, according to a police spokesperson.

She was transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment.

Charges are not expected.

