Professor warns of a ‘mating’ crisis in US as fewer men go to college

Professor Scott Galloway has warned of a “mating” crisis in the US as fewer men go to college.

“We have mating inequality in this country,” the marketing professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business told CNN on Saturday.

“Two in three relationships start on Tinder, 50 men, 50 women. Forty-six women show all their attention to just four men and what do those four [men] have? They signal success with a college degree,” he said.

Women make up almost 60 per cent of college students with men being at 40 per cent, and the gap is growing. In the fall of 1970, almost 59 per cent of college students were men, 41 per cent were women.

In 2020, US colleges enrolled 1.5 million fewer students than in 2015 and 71 per cent of those who have chosen to not study on are men. According to the Common Application, women made up 3.8 million college applications in the most recent school year, while men made up 2.8 million.

Mr Galloway noted that men also “drop out at a greater rate”.

“Over the next few years, for every one man that graduates from college, there’s going to be two women,” he said. “So this is becoming overwhelming. College is becoming the domain of women and not men.”

“The most dangerous person in the world is a broke and a lone male and we are producing too many of them,” Mr Galloway added. “The mating inequality that’s going to come out of this dearth of men in college poses an existential risk to our economy and our society.

“The bottom line is we, on the left, like to think that men and women are exactly the same,” the professor said. “They aren’t. They’re different, including in their mating preferences, and the reality is college graduate women aren’t interested in mating with men who don’t have college degrees.

“If you look at the most unstable, violent societies in the world, they all have one thing in common. They have young, depressed men who aren’t attaching to work, aren’t attaching to school and aren’t attaching to relationships and our inability to provide the resources and encourage men to go to college is going to result in us producing too many of the most dangerous cohort in the world,” he warned.

Mr Galloway said that when he applied to college, the University of California, Los Angeles “had a 70 per cent admissions rate, not a 14 per cent admissions rate. America is about acceptance, not exceptionalism. This is a huge problem”.

“The products become more expensive and it’s not any better ... At our elite universities, we’re so drunk on luxury, we haven't expanded enrollments,” the professor added.

He noted the price of college as a factor in men choosing not to study after High School and that “the opportunities for men at that age are greater than they are for women”.

“You can walk into a construction site in Florida, you can turn on an app, cop, fireman, trade job, which, at the age of 18, if you can make $100 to $200 a day, that feels like real cabbage,” he said.

“So the opportunities are greater for men at that age and it feels like, quite frankly, our role models, whether it’s Donald Trump or Elon Musk, sort of disparage or have disdain for college grads. So anti-intellectualism, the products [have gotten] more expensive and there are more opportunities for men at the age of 18,” Mr Galloway added.