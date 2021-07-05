A goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets NHL team died after falling out of a hot tub during a Fourth of July fireworks incident.

Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, died after slipping while trying to get out of a hot tub to escape injury from a firework.

When he slipped, he hit his head on concrete. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night.

Police said during the party, a mortar-style firework tilted and began firing into the crowd. Mr Kivlenieks was sitting in a hot tub and tried to escape, but slipped on his way out.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.