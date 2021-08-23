Matt Gaetz elopes with girlfriend Ginger Luckey as sex-trafficking probe continues

US representative Matt Gaetz has married his girlfriend Ginger Luckey after eloping with her to southern California for a private ceremony on Catalina Island.

The 39-year-old Republican representative from Florida announced the news on Twitter, where he shared pictures of his wedding, saying “I love my wife!” in one of the posts.

Ms Luckey, 26, is a food analyst from southern California and works with a firm focusing on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials.

Mr Gaetz had proposed to Ms Luckey at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in December 2020, after which the couple said they would marry next year. The ceremony was attended by nearly 40 people and was officiated by Sergio Gor, a former staffer for senator Rand Paul.

The wedding was attended by 40 guests, including Ms Luckey’s brother Palmer Luckey, the founder of virtual reality company Oculus VR. The firm was sold to Facebook for $2bn in 2014.

He tweaked his Twitter bio over the weekend to include his marital status. It reads: “Florida man. Firebrand. America First. Happy husband.”

The controversial Republican is currently being investigated as part of a probe into an alleged sex trafficking ring and in an ongoing probe into an alleged sexual relationship with a minor.

Mr Gaetz had come under the scanner after his close friend Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida’s Seminole county, was arrested twice since June last year.

In May 2020, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

He also faces charges including for alleged cryptocurrency loan fraud cases.

Greenberg is required to cooperate with the ongoing sex trafficking investigation, as per his plea agreement.

While Mr Gaetz was not mentioned in Greenberg’s plea agreement, his cooperation could help the investigation into the accusations of Mr Gaetz’s alleged pay-for-sex relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Mr Gaetz has denied his involvement in the case.

On 19 August, Mr Gaetz held a rally in Iowa as a part of a national tour with his Republican colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene. During the rally they falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Mr Trump.

Both the Republicans, in the rally, criticised mask and vaccine mandates, critical race theory and sought a “caucus for Donald Trump in 2024”.

The two also took a swipe at fellow Republican members who backed a federal infrastructure bill.