Matt Gaetz gets his own rap song from ‘MAGA rapper’

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has appeared in a new rap song called “Matt Gaetz”, the video for which was allegedly filmed earlier this year in Orlando.

It alludes to controversies surrounding the three-term member of Congress, who is currently under a federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking claims but has not been charged, by saying media outlets were “lying”.

The song and an accompanying video was released on Tuesday by so-called “MAGA rapper” Kurt Jantz under his stage name, Forgiato Blow, and also contains lyrics about the 39-year-old being “the chosen one”.

“Tell these snowflakes I’m like Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn. Tell these bums come and take my guns, it’s uncalled for,” the song’s lyrics go. “He’s the chosen one, yeah, dedicated congressman, Matt Gaetz show him love”.

The congressman can be seen throughout the video hanging out with Forgiato Blow, who Insider reported on Tuesday did the filming at CPAC, the conservative political action conference, in February. Although this remains unconfirmed.

The pair allegedly became friends after meeting in August 2021 and are both strong advocates for the twice-impeached former US president Donald Trump.

Matt Gaetz in ‘Matt Gaetz' (Forgiato Blow / Twitter)

Mr Gaetz, who denies the sex trafficking allegations, tweeted after the release of “Matt Gaetz” that Forgiato Blow is “going to be top of the charts with this!”. It is currently not in the top 100 on billboard or on Spotify.

A spokesperson for the congressman told Insider that he was “big fan” of the song and “future #1 hit, though he can’t claim credit for its conception, composition, or lyrics”. The Independent has approached Mr Gaetz’s office for comment.

While Forgiato Blow has featured pro-Trump slogans in previous songs, Mr Gatez denies claims he paid underage girls to move between states for sex and said in March 2021: “It is verifiably false that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman”.

An associate of Mr Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, has meanwhile pleaded guilty to similar charges and agreed with the Justice Department’s investigations into both men.