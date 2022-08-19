Massive marina fire torches boats, cars and buildings in Massachusetts
Smoke from the fire was so thick that it was picked up on weather radar
A massive blaze torched a marina in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, leaving dozens of boats, cars and buildings destroyed.
There were reports of people with severe burns following the fire in Mattapoisett, according to the Fairhaven Firefighters Association.
Smoke from the fire was so thick that it was picked up on radar, according to the National Weather Service.
“The big thing was it’s an old building and the barn that the fire seemed to start in is next to the paint barn so of course I knew that and the whole time the smoke was just black and bellowing. First I heard a couple of booms, couple more booms and then after that just pops, things crackling,” witness David Horne told CBS Boston.
“I feel like I lost a family member. I was down at the town pier and hundreds of people were there, they were just devastated.”
The area was part of a NWS warning of elevated fire risk because of drought and high winds on Friday.
The Mattapoisett Boatyard’s website says it’s been a family-owned marina since 1962 and can store up to 150 vessels.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies