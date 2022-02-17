Super Bowl: Matthew Stafford under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

David Taintor,Gustaf Kilander
Thursday 17 February 2022 14:14
An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victory event.

“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “Unfortunately I fractured my spine.”

The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with some calling the move “cold”. Mr Stafford’s wife, Kelly, appeared to check on Ms Smiley after the fall.

This is a breaking story

