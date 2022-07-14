Police have searched for a college student who went missing in 2004 in two towns in New Hampshire.

University of Massachusetts Amherst student Maura Murray set off from the school’s campus on 9 February 2004, driving towards New Hampshire. Her car, a black four door Saturn sedan, was found crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, but Ms Murray was never found.

Surveillance footage showed Ms Murray earlier that same day visiting an ATM in jeans and a dark jacket, WIVB reported.

When she disappeared, Ms Murray was 21 years old. She’s described as being 5’7 (170cm) and around 120-125 pounds (55kg) with green and blue eyes and light brown hair.

The Murray family and investigators never ended their search for the student.

“My family is aware of the search efforts and are working closely with law enforcement at this time. We ask that the public not interfere with the investigation. We will share information as appropriate,” Ms Murray’s sister Julie Murray said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the active efforts to find Maura and remain hopeful for a resolution.”

According to a press release issued on the website dedicated to Ms Murray and the search for her, the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes announced on Wednesday 13 July that a “ground search” is being conducted “of an area located off Route 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton”.

New Hampshire State Police is being assisted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in the search, the press release said.

“The search activity is not the result of new information in the case. Instead, it is part of an ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search of surrounding areas previously searched in a more limited fashion,” the authorities said.

More follows...